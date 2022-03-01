The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stake Lessened by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. 3,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,139. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

