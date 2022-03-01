TheStreet Downgrades Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to C

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 153.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

