TheStreet Lowers ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 137,413 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

