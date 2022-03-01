TheStreet Upgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

