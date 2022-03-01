Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 5,765 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

