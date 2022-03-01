Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 23,617 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile (Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

