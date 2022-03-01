Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 170 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 8.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

