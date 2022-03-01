Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 24,264 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,264 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

