Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,410 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -235.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

