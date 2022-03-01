Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.03.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

