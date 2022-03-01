Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Down 81.7% in February

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the January 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,011,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGHI opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Touchpoint Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

About Touchpoint Group (Get Rating)

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.