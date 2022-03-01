TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE NRDY opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $711.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

