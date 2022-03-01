TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $906 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.31 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.92.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,689,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

