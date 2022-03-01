Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TNL opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

