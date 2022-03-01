TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ TA opened at $42.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $615.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

