TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. TravelCenters of America traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $41.13. 5,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 159,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 383.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 335.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,163 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $615.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.