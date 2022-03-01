Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TREVF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.21.

Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

