Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1,443.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.82.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

