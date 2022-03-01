Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.00. 2,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.