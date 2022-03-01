Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 74.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after buying an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 362.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 202,424 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,072,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 507.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 159,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,199. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

