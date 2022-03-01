Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 241,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

