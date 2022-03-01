Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 831,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 934.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 762,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 689,015 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. 28,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,948. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 122.14%. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

