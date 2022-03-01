Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.47. 25,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.75. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.81 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

