Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. 416,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,517,441. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

