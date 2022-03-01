TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the highest is $65.48 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $281.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71. TriState Capital has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

