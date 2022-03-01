Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Update

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 275 ($3.69) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.95) to GBX 235 ($3.15) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TTBXF opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

