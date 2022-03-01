TRON Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and $947.82 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002302 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004138 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,738,460,094 coins and its circulating supply is 101,738,426,529 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

