TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.70.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.