TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.