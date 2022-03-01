Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $160.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

