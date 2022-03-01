Turing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,472 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,747% compared to the average volume of 188 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Turing in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turing during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Turing by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Turing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Turing has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

