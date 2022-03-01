Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 190.6% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 31.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter worth $351,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 33.1% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 936,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 233,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVI opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s payout ratio is -834.85%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

