Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 126,600 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 126,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 52,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 123,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 227.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,819,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

