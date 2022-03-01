Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.