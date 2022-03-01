Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 75,500 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.