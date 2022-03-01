Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 194,420 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 1,398.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,794 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NGM opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

