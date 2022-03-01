Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 392.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.