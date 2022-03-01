Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,094,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 187,324 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at $9,268,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $595.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

