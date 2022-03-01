Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 233,448 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 256.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,448 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2,131.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 113.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 352,915 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 688,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

KDNY stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.02. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

