Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 23,437 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 210,078 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of STRO stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $412.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.