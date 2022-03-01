Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 180,236 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,236 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Allakos were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Allakos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Allakos by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allakos by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allakos by 17.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of ALLK opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $127.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

