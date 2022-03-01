UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $214,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -204.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.61.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.