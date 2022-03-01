UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $298,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,321.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $222.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $206.31 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.