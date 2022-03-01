UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,808,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $280,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Exelon by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Exelon by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,780,000 after acquiring an additional 835,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,546,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,106,000 after acquiring an additional 823,336 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

