UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $239.98 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $239,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

