UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $254.15 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,213,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,766 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $254,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.