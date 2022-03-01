UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,411,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $264,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

