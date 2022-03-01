UBS Group AG Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,716 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 120.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,496,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 647,109 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65.

