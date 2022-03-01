UBS Group AG Has $21.58 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 123,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $21,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 98,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,363 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in LKQ by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 207,024 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

