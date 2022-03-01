UBS Group AG Has $22.97 Million Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $22,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 276.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after buying an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 681.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $114.30 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.86.

