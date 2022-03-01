UBS Group AG Purchases 40,783 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in TrueCar by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

TRUE stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

